WEBCAST: Watch Weekend Two Of Coachella 2022

It’s weekend two of Coachella and you can watch the various channels here. Channel one will broadcast various curated live performances of weekend one as well as some weekend two performances. Channel two and three will show various bonus sets by the artists. For the full schedule and the streams, check out below.
Channel One:
Friday, April 22nd (all times PT)
5:00 PM – Coachella Curated with MEUTE, The HU, Princess Nokia
6:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Sonora Artists, Bishop Briggs, The Regrettes
7:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Omar Apollo, Carly Rae Jepsen, City Girls
8:00 PM – Coachella Curated with IDLES, The Marias, Cordae
9:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Madeon, Run the Jewels, Black Coffee
10:00 PM – Anitta (Full Set)
10:45 PM – Baby Keem (Full Set)
11:30 PM – Harry Styles (Full Set)
— Livestream Rebroadcast —
Saturday, April 23rd (all times PT)
5:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Koffee, Amber Mark, Surf Curse
6:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Sonora Artists, Beach Bunny, L’Imperatrice
7:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Wallows, Cuco, 100 gecs,
8:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Rina Sawayama, Turnstile, Caroline Polachek
9:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Disclosure, Pabllo Vittar, Steve Lacy
10:00 PM – 88rising (Partial Set)
10:30 PM – BROCKHAMPTON (Full Set)
11:20 PM – Billie Eilish (Full Set)
— Livestream Rebroadcast —
Sunday, April 24th (all times PT)
5:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Yola, Sampa the Great, beabadoobee
6:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Sonora Artists, Banda MS, Channel Tres
7:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Orville Peck, Finneas, Maggie Rogers
8:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Vince Staples, Solomun, Dave
9:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Duck Sauce, Natanael Cano, Fatboy Slim
10:00 PM – Doja Cat (Full Set)
10:55 PM – Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd (Full Set)
— Livestream Rebroadcast —
Channel Two:
Coachella Bonus Sets – Channel 2 Schedule
*subject to change
Friday, April 22nd (all times PT)
10:00 PM – Grupo Firme
10:55 PM – Daniel Caesar
11:40 PM – Big Sean
6:00 AM (Sat) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast
2:00 PM (Sat) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast
________________
Saturday, April 23rd (all times PT)
10:00 PM – Flume
11:00 PM – Stromae
11:55 PM – Kyary Pamyu Pamyu
6:00 AM (Sun) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast
2:00 PM (Sun) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast
________________
Sunday, April 24th (all times PT)
10:00 PM – Karol G
10:50 PM – Måneskin
11:35 PM – Jamie xx
6:00 AM (Mon) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast
Channel Three:
Coachella Bonus Sets – Channel 3 Schedule
*subject to change
Friday, April 22nd (all times PT)
10:00 PM – Phoebe Bridgers
11:00 PM – Pink Sweat$
11:45: PM – Louis the Child
6:00 AM (Sat) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast
2:00 PM (Sat) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast
________________
Saturday, April 23rd (all times PT)
10:00 PM – Danny Elfman
11:00 PM – Isaiah Rashad
12:05 AM – 21 Savage
6:00 AM (Sun) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast
2:00 PM (Sun) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast
________________
Sunday, April 24th (all times PT)
10:00 PM – Joji
10:50 PM – Duke Dumont
11:35 PM – Denzel Curry
6:00 AM (Mon) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast