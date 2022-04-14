Spotify Announce New Live Feature In Main App Called Spotify Live

Home News Tara Mobasher April 14th, 2022 - 7:26 PM

Spotify has unveiled a new platform with live capabilities called Spotify Live. The music streaming service can now be used as both a stand-alone app and with a livestream function alongside music and podcasts.

Through Spotify, listeners will gain the ability to tune in to live programming through the respective artists’ page. Creators and artists will also be able to interact with their listeners in real time.

Similarly, some apps have also launched live features; Twitter developed Twitter Spaces, which served as a new way to share live audio conversations on the platform. Since its launch in 2021, Spaces has added the option to add co-hosts and some chat sessions have accumulated more than 150,000 Twitter users.