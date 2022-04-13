PREMIERE: Moxyblossom Get Emotional On Their Heartfelt New Single “Did You Feel That?”

Home News Alison Alber April 13th, 2022 - 7:30 AM

While we might never been in one, we all know long distance relationships, but a long distance music duo? That is quite unique. Well, Moxyblossom is just that. The project of Jacob Snider and Evelyn Cormier was created over multiple FaceTime sessions between the two from New Hampshire to Maine.

One of these sessions birthed our premiere today, “Did You Feel That?” And we wouldn’t be a responsible music magazine if we wouldn’t ask, are you ready to feel all your feelings? Because this songs emotional grip is something that will last for a while. The duo describe their style as “emotional pop,” and it is a spot on description. Now, just because it is emotional, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s straight up sad, just like the song isn’t just one straight emotion.

“’Did You Feel That?’ starts out fragile and becomes more sure of itself as the song goes along. This is how we felt when we were writing it. It’s an anthem for trusting your instincts”, Snider indicates. “At first the chorus was part of another Moxyblossom song, before we realized it needed its own story. In the studio in Brooklyn, the song came alive with percussion from Riddles [Michael Riddleberger], mimicking how listening to yourself comes in waves.”

The dark colors and vhs-feeling of the video highlight the light and heartfelt nature of the single. It shows an emotional moment of two people seemingly connected even though they are in different places. Now one can think about this and propose different theories, are they only in different locations or in different places mentally and in life.

Moxyblossom show us with their new single life is not black and white, not always easy but not entirely sad either. In the end life is life and you gotta roll with the punches, but it feels so much better to do that while listening to “Did You Feel That?”