Built To Spill Announce New Album When the Wind Forgets Your Name For September; Share New Single “Gonna Lose”

The Idaho-based band Built To Spill revealed news of their upcoming album, When the Wind Forgets Your Name. This will be the group’s first new album for the label Sub Pop.

The upcoming nine-track album will feature highlight songs “Understood,” “Fool’s Gold,” Spiderweb,” “Rocksteady” and “Gonna Lose,” which was released today. The “Gonna Lose” animated video follows a psychedelic and humorous theme. Its trippy and fun nature comes as no surprise to Built To Spill fans.

The album will be available on September 9, while Built To Spill will begin their tour April 13. Starting in Chicago, the group will travel through Reno, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Phoenix, Albuquerque, Oklahoma City, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, Houston, New Orleans, Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, Brooklyn, Detroit, Omaha, Stanley, Spokane and other cities before making it to Salt Lake City on September 24. Orua, Prism Bitch, Itchy Kitty, Wetface, Blood Lemon, Sunbathe, Distant Family and Braided Waves will perform alongside Built To Spill on select dates.

When the Wind Forgets Your Name marks the group’s first new album since 2015’s Untethered Moon.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela