††† (Crosses) Unveil Cinematic and Eerie New Video For “Protection”

Home News Tara Mobasher April 12th, 2022 - 8:41 PM

††† (Crosses) premiered a new music video for their recently released song “Protection.” It was unveiled in March alongside another single titled “Initiation.”

The music video featured scenes that followed both eerie and unsettling themes – in tune with the track’s lyrics. Drawing from the aesthetic of horror films like The Exorcist, the music video proved to be scarily anxiety-inducing. Similarly, crosses were aptly featured throughout the music video as an ode to the group’s name.

The group was formed in 2011, and released their self-titled debut album three years after.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson