PREMIERE: Jarboe Unveils Mesmerizing New Video For Her Enchanting Single “Red Rose”

Only a few more weeks, until Jarboe re-releases her groundbreaking album Skin Blood Women Roses. The reissue of the artists time working under the moniker Skin, will be released on April 23 via Consouling Sounds. The album will be released on vinyl just in time for Record Store Day.

The album Blood, Women, Roses was originally released in 1987 while Jarboe was still part of the legendary band Swans. The band actually released their album Children of God the same year. So this reissue offers quite a lot for a fellow music-history-buff.

Today, we are honored to premiere the new artistic video for her song “Red Roses.” The video shows a lot of grace with the different dancers, that are elevating the track to another level of art.

The vision for the video was clear to Jarboe for a long time.“This new video for song ‘Red Rose’ is from the forthcoming Skin Blood Women Roses reissue on the Consouling Sounds label under my artist name, Jarboe,” she indicates. “I always envisioned a video for ‘Red Rose’ with a dancer spinning round and round. Dancer and acrobat Marilyn Chen creates an intimate atmosphere and sensual performance in her beautiful interpretation of the song.”

The song is quite eerie, which harmonizes perfectly with the dancers and the lighting through out the video. The dramatic flair proves once again that Jarboe is a genre pushing artist, who doesn’t shy away from the uncomfortable yet fascinating. The grip of both the song and video are strong on the audience, or at least on the mxdwn team. While writing about the video, it’s often necessary to pause, collect your thoughts, write them down and continue with the next few seconds of the video. In this case, almost like the video has a life of it’s own, it continued even though it was paused. Yes, this might just been a glitch, but it’s more fascinating to believe it was the video itself that demanded the attention. Is it maybe a bit creepy? Yes, but the fellow horror-community will agree, that is one of the most fascinating parts of life.

If you want to hear more of Jarboes mind-expanding sounds and visions, you can listen to the original album now and head to a local record store on April 23 and get your hands on the re-issued vinyl.

Here is the cover and track list:

Skin Blood Women Roses Tracklist: