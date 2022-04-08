Regina Spektor Postpones Carnegie Hall Performance To July 19 After Father’s Passing

Home News Federico Cardenas April 8th, 2022 - 11:00 PM

Brooklyn Vegan reports that the Russian singer-songwriter Regina Spektor has decided to postpone her scheduled concert at the Stern Auditorium in Carnegie Hall in New York City. The decision follows the passing of the musician’s father, Ilya Spektor. Spektor’s performance at Carnegie Hall has been postponed from its original date at April 11 to June 19.

The news of Spektor’s father’s passing and rescheduling of the performance was delivered to the public via Twitter post. The post on Spektor’s account explains that “Regina asked to share that it’s with a heavy heart and much sadness that she must postpone her show at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall to July 19. Her beloved father Ilya Spektor has passed away and she needs to be with her family at this time.”

The message goes on to apologize to any fans disappointed at the delay, offering a refund to any who desire it while promising that all tickets will be honored. It is emphasized that playing at the Carnegie Hall had been a long time dream of the musician, who attended many classical concerts with her family in the past, and that while she had been looking forward to seeing everyone again, “it will have to wait a while longer. Thank you for your understanding.”

Read the full statement from Regina Spektor’s Twitter account below.

Regina Spektor has recently announced her latest upcoming album, “Home, before and after,” set to release on June 24.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz