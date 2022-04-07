Museum To Honor Late Metallica Bassist Cliff Burton Set To Open in Sweden

Home News Tara Mobasher April 7th, 2022 - 6:42 PM

Late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton will be honored with a museum in Ljungby, Sweden – close to the location of the 1986 bus accident that took the musician’s life. The Cliff Burton Museum will open to the public on May 14.

The museum will consist of pictures, albums, posters, ticket stubs and photos and interview content from the first photographer at the site of the crash – Expressen newspaper’s Lennart Wennberg. One specific exhibit at the museum will include a recreation of the band’s final concert with Burton in Stockholm. It will also feature copies of Burton’s bass guitar and drum kit, which were later played by Lars Ulrich.

“We primarily want to honor Cliff Burton, who died so tragically in the middle of his career, and talk about who he was as a person and a musician,” the museum’s organizers said in a statement to Guitar World. “Our second main purpose is to create a meeting place for all those who seek the memorial site in the small community of Dörarp. We want to continue the fine work that the fans started when they started raising funds to make Cliff’s memorial stone.”

At the opening of the museum, author Joel McIver – the writer of a 2009 biography on the late musician – will speak about his life and legacy. However, the museum will not be the first form of celebration of Burton’s life; after the crash, Metallica’s Swedish fan club created a memorial site at the location of the bus crash.