Jane Birkin Announces New York City Show For June

Tara Mobasher April 7th, 2022 - 7:57 PM

Jane Birkin will be playing a New York City show at The Town Hall on June 18. This performance will mark her first show since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The upcoming intimate show will celebrate Birkin’s latest album Oh! Pardon tu dormais…, which was released last year on Verve Records. In addition to her show in New York, Birkin will also play Montréal on June 16 and Boston on June 20.

The album, in its 13 songs, will feature themes of absence, loss, love and grief.

Oh! Pardon tu dormais… Tracklist

1. Oh! Pardon tu dormais…

2. Ces murs épais

3. Cigarettes

4. Max

5. Ghosts

6. Les jeux interdits

7. F.R.U.I.T

8. A marée haute

9. Pas d’accord

10. Ta sentinelle

11. Telle est ma maladie envers toi

12. Je voulais être une telle perfection pour toi!

13. Catch Me If You Can