Earthless Speak Out Against Sexual Violence Commited By The Audience During Their Live Shows

Tara Mobasher April 5th, 2022 - 7:20 PM

Rock group Earthless spoke out about repeated incidents of sexual violence in the crowd of their recent concerts. In a statement released to their social media, the band expressed their support for any victim of sexual assault – specifically at their shows.

“Hello friends, it has been brought to our attention that women in the audience at one of our recent shows were the victims of sexual violence. We stand against these actions and want to express our support to every woman,” the statement read. “We wish for our shows to be a safe space for women and everyone to enjoy live music and share the love and joy that it brings to us all. We ask that anyone who isn’t a feminist or cares for the wellbeing of women to refrain from attending our shows and for them to take a hard look at themselves. We are deeply saddened and hope these behaviors end now.”

Earthless is currently on tour in support of their latest album “Night Parade of One Hundred Demons.” They began the tour April 1 in Long Beach, and have yet to travel through Portland, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Denver, Albuquerque and Tempe on April 12.

