Wet Leg Share Catchy New Song “Ur Mum”

Ahead of their new album release, Wet Leg has unveiled a new song, accompanied by a music video, titled “Ur Mum.” The upcoming album is titled Wet Leg and will launch Friday.

The catchy track, the album’s fifth single, carries with it an angsty and careless vibe, with the lead vocalist conducting pointless tasks throughout the six-minute long video – starting off in a drug store. The music video alluded to certain aesthetics that can only be noticed in American indie films like Napoleon Dynamite.

“The Ur Mum video was all about bringing the viewer into the Wet Leg world – sprinkling details throughout the visual that not only reference at least 4 songs off the album but also plenty of inside jokes within the band too,” director Lava La Rue said.

The group recently performed at Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on March 30, in preparation for their upcoming album release on April 8.