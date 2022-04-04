Old Video Footage Of Interview with 11-year Old Prince Resurfaced

Home News Tara Mobasher April 4th, 2022 - 6:42 PM

A reel from an 11-year-old Prince was revealed after CBS affiliate WCCO production manager Matt Liddy unearthed rare footage of the infamous singer in 1970. While participating in historical research on the recent Minneapolis educators’ protest, Liddy discovered interviews with children – one of them being Prince.

The footage was shown to Prince expert Kristen Zschomler, who claimed that the school was Lincoln Junior High School, and connected the television station to Prince’s childhood friend and former bandmate Terrance Jackson, who identified the young version of Prince.

With the help of digital specialists, WCCO soon deciphered the singer’s voice, and found that he was responding to a journalist asking about the educators picketing, “I think they should get more money because they be working extra hours for us and all that stuff.”

Prince went on to sell millions of records and become a worldwide sensation, becoming one of the best-selling music artists of all time. He later died in 2016.

The footage of 11-year-old Prince can be viewed below.