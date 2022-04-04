Electric Zoo 3.0 Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Diplo, Blossom, Martin Garrix and More

Home News Tara Mobasher April 4th, 2022 - 1:12 PM

Lights all night featuring artist Diplo. Taken on December 31st at Fair Park in Dallas. Photographed by Mehreen Rizvi.

The upcoming electronic music festival Electric Zoo has unveiled its official lineup for the 2022 performances. It will take place over Labor Day weekend in new York City, and will feature live acts and international DJs throughout four stages.

This year will feature performances from A Hundred Drums, AC Slater, Apashe, Ilan Bluestone, Inzo, Jason Ross, Joel Corry, Pretty Pink, Nala, Notlo, Of the Trees, Rome in Silver, Rossy, Seven Lions, Whipped Cream, Diplo, DJ Snake and more. The festival is slated to take place September 2 through September 4 at Randall’s Island Park.

“We are grateful to the city of New York, our EZOO community, the Artists, and Industry friends from all over the World for all the support we’ve received over the years,” Michael Julian, the festival’s chief of marketing said. “We are humbled to be able to return to Randall’s Island for our 13th edition. Let’s discover what Electric Zoo 3.0 is all about together this Labor Day Weekend!”

The 2015 festival theme was Transformed, while the 2019 theme was Evolved and last year’s was Supernaturals. However, with the rise in crypto catching up with cash, and digital wallets becoming more popular to use over regular wallets, fans are expecting a much more advanced and innovative festival.

Electric Zoo has been taken around the world since its origins, including Mexico, Brazil and China. Around 100,000 attendees gather each year, with a record-breaking 107,500 attending the festival in 2019.

“Electric Zoo 3.0’s lineup represents our continued commitment to showcasing electronic music’s most in-demand artists as well as providing a platform for tomorrow’s rising stars to shine today,” Kevin Mitchell, the senior director of talent at Electric Zoo said. “We have never been more proud to be New York’s electronic music festival.”

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi