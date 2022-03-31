Toro Y Mio Share Captivating New Single “Deja Vu”

Home News Tara Mobasher March 31st, 2022 - 12:03 PM

Singer Toro y Mio, also known as Chaz Bear, released yet another single off his upcoming album titled MAHAL, “Deja Vu,” according to Stereogum. He previously released singles “Postman,” Magazine” and “The Loop.”

The psychedelic song features guitar riffs that have a bass-powered groove to them. The song and accompanied music video are clearly an ode to the Southern lifestyle in the United States, with Bear singing about literally being free yet still being mentally restricted by the limitations that small, rural American towns provide. “I think I’m free, but I’m tied down,” he sings.

The music video features scenes of activities that are stereotypically the norm in smaller cities. At one point, he rides his bike throughout the darkened streets delivering newspapers with the headline “War in Ukraine.”

Bear himself was born in Columbia, South Carolina, where he presumably got the inspiration for the new track. “This one’s definitely a sort of a slice of American pie, sort of like a collage of Americana imagery, and it’s an ode to the Southern lifestyle,” he said of the song. “And I just really wanted to show some country boy. I never really showed by country boy.”

Toro y Mio announced his upcoming album at the beginning of the year, alongside the releases of his first two singles “Postman” and “Magazine.” MAHAL will be a 13-track project – Bear’s seventh studio album. The album is said to feature several different genres, ranging from the psychedelic rock inspired by music released in the 1960s and 1970s, to the mod-post rock sound of the 1990s.

The album will be released 29 via Dead Oceans and will feature artists like Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Salami Rose Joe Louis, Sofie and The Mattson 2.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela