Stagecoach Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Including Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Carie Underwood and More

Tara Mobasher March 31st, 2022 - 6:50 PM

California’s annual Stagecoach Festival has unveiled its official lineup. The festival will take place in Indio, California from April 29 through May 1.

In its first day, the upcoming festival will feature Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Midland, Brandi Carlile, Jordan Davis, Tanya Tucker, The Marcus King Band, Ryan Hurd, Ingrid Andress, Neal McCoy, Breland, Charley Crockett, Amythyst Kiah, Ryan Griffin, The Cactus Blossoms, Walker County and Turbo.

Meanwhile, the second day will include Carrie Underwood, Brothers Osborne, Lee Brice, Cody Jinks, Mitchell Tenpenny, margo Price, Hardy, Colter Wall, Travis Denning, Shenandoah, Orville Peck, Zach Bryan, Caylee Hammack, Molly Tuttle, Shy Carter, Reyna ROberts, Laci Kaye Booth and Ian Noe.

Lastly, the third day will feature Luke Combs, The Black Crowes, Cody Johnson, Smokey Robinson, Locash, The Msvericks, Yola, Lindsay Ell, Rhiannon Giddens, Hailey Whitters, Lainey Wilson, Hayes Carll, Waylon Payne, Flatland Cavalry, Callista Clark and Jesse Labelle.

Brandi Carlile and Brothers Osborne are currently set to perform alongside Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, BTS, Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo and more at the upcoming 2022 Grammy Awards.

Both major California festivals – Stagecoach and Coachella – will not be requiring proof of vaccination or masks at their events, in accordance with current COVID-19 guidelines.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz