Angel Olsen Announces New Album Big Time For June; Shares Lead Single “All The Good Times”

St. Louis-based songwriter Angel Olsen has announced a new upcoming album titled Big Time. Its first single, “All The Good Times,” was also released today alongside a music video.

Throughout her new track, Olsen sings about grieving a lost love and reminiscing on their past relationship. The music video tells the full story of Olsen’s relationship with her old partner. While showing the relationship’s journey – through the good times and bad times – Big Time, and specifically “All The Good Times,” serves as a moment of clarity and acceptance of a love lost. “I can’t tell you I’m trying when there’s nothing left here to try for,” she sang. While she mourned their “good times,” Olsen used this song to find joy in her newfound freedom and solitude.

In this song, however, Olsen’s lost love is herself. She wrote the album while coming to terms with her sexuality, and confronting her true self in order to come to terms with her queerness. Moreover, the upcoming album deals with more than just heartbreak, grief and joy.

Moreover, Olsen was forced to deal with tangible loss within her family as well – just a few days after coming out to her parents. When her father passed, followed by her mother two weeks later, Olsen began recording Big Time fresh off the heartbreak from the loss of both her parents, and the loss of herself.

The record will feature Tammy Wynette and Kitty Wells, with Drew Erickson on the piano. Olsen will also appear on The Wild Hearts tour alongside Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker and Spencer in the fall.

Big Time Tracklist

1. All The Good Times

2. Big Time

3. Dream Thing

4. Ghost On

5. All The Flowers

6. Right Now

7. This Is How It Works

8. Go Home

9. Through The Fires

10. Chasing The Sun