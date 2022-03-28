Lustmord & The Ocean Share Eerie Collaboration For “Primal”

Home News Tara Mobasher March 28th, 2022 - 5:39 PM

German metal band, The Ocean, have unveiled a new version of Lustmord’s “Primal,” titled “Primal [State Of Being].” The new track will appear on the Lustmord tribute “The Others [Lustmord Deconstructed], which will release April 1.

The upcoming set will commemorate Lustmord’s 2008 album [O T H E R] and its accompanying albums titled [ THE DARK PLACES OF THE EARTH ] and [B E Y O N D]. Godflesh, Enslaved and Ihsahn will be featured on the reimagined album.

The newly-released 10-minute long track begins with slow-moving instrumentals – eventually fading into a mixture of soft guitar riffs. Eventually, the song built up to intense drums and similar instrumentals with the same beats. Halfway into the song, the guitar grew more powerful, eventually slowing down and fading out into the song’s conclusion before growing towards the finale.

News of this rendition of Lustmord’s “Primal” comes just as The Ocean vocalist Loïc Rossetti is set to departure the band’s tour to undergo surgery for his broken legs. With four fractures, Rossetti still performed at the band’s Los Angeles and Berkeley shows last week. Implore’s Gabbo will begin filling in for Rossetti.

Most recently, The Ocean performed the entirety of their 2018 album, Panerozoic I: Palaeozoic during a livestream in March 2021, where they showcased themselves as an engineering force in progressive sound – weaving strings and percussion together throughout their set.

Alongside Godflesh, Enslaved, Ihsahn, and of course The Ocean, Ulver, Zola Jesus, Bohren & Der Club of Gore, Steve Von Till, Jaye Jayle, Jo Quail, Spotlights, Jonas Renkse, Hackedepicciotto, Mono, Arabrot and Crown will be featured on the upcoming Lustmords tribute album.