Chris Frantz & Tina Weymouth Of Talking Heads Injured After Collision With Drunk Driver

Rock band Talking Heads faced a frightening incident two weeks ago. According to Consequence, Talking Heads members Chris Frántz, who is known as the band’s drummer, and Tina Weymouth, the band’s bassist, were struck head-on by a drunk driver.

Frántz made a Facebook post on Sunday, March 27th revealing the details of the unfortunate car accident, which was reported to have happened two weeks ago. Fortunately for the band members who are also a married couple, they were not critically injured. Frántz reported that he and Weymouth “walked away from the collision” and that “Tina had a cat scan and suffered three fractured ribs and a fractured sternum. She’s been in a lot of pain but she will get better with time.”

Certainly, everyone, including the bandmates and fans, is glad to hear that despite the unfortunate and scary incident, no one was fatally injured. As seen in his Facebook post, Frántz thanks their guardian angels and the Ford Motor Company for building a car that protected them from receiving any fatal injuries.

Chris Frántz and Tina Weymouth co-founded Talking Heads with David Byrne in 1975. The new-wave and pop-punk group is famous for songs like “Psycho Killer”, “Heaven”, and “Take Me to the River”. In 1977, the two married and later formed the new wave band Tom Tom Club in 1981, which is famous for their hit song “Genius of Love”. In 2002, the bandmates and married couple were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as members of Talking Heads.