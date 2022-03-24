Zola Jesus Shares Emotional New Single “Lost”

Home News Tara Mobasher March 24th, 2022 - 12:56 PM

Zola Jesus | Photo: Pamela Lin

Zola Jesus announced her sixth full length album, Arkhon, and unveiled its first single, “Lost.” The music video, directed by Mu Tunç, was shot in the Cappadocia area of Turkey.

The singer, whose real name is Nika Roza Danilova, begins her new track marching mysteriously through snowy mountains, wearing a lengthy cover from head to toe. Her powerful and melancholic voice is joined by strong percussion and samples of a Slovenian folk choir that resemble a feeling of impending doom. Continuously singing “Everyone I know is lost,” Danilova concludes the music video back outside in the cold, overlooking a burning fire. The music video and song collectively relate to the planet’s current climate disaster that has led to a loss of hope from scientists and experts who claim the earth is too far gone.

“It’s true. Everyone I know is lost,” she said. “Lost hope, lost future, lost present, lost planet. There is a collective disillusionment of our burning potential. As we stray further from nature, we drift from ourselves. ‘Lost’ is a sigil to re-discover our coordinates and claim a new path.”

Despite its title, Danilova’s new track does not exude feelings of loss or sadness, instead it is almost a commentary on the resilience of humanity to remain hopeful during uncertain and unprecedented times.

Lustmord and Danilova – under the name Zola Jesus – recently released a collaboration titled “Prime,” which features no lyrics, and instead shines a light on Danilova’s angelic vocals. Lustmord’s upcoming album, The Others (Lustmord Deconstructed), will launch April 1.

Danilova’s upcoming 10-track album, Arkhon, will be released on May 20 via Sacred Bones.

