PREMIERE: Chicago Rock Trio OR Release Heavy New Single “Witness Marks”

OR is the supergroup of underground indie-rock guitarist Frank Hryniewicz (Sidekick Kato, Damp Hay), drummer Matt Precin (American Draft, Sacha Mullin), and bassist Erik Bocek (Ghosts & Vodka, American Heritage, Joan of Arc). Together the trio will be releasing their new single “Witness Mark” on March 25. But today, mxdwn is proud to exclusively present the heavy new instrumental.

The song will also be featured on the bands upcoming new album Pariah, which will be released on April 8 via Dog & Pony Records. In 2020, the band released their song “Manly Ropes,” including a hilarious home made video featuring some guest appearances.

“Witness Marks” takes over the audiences attention with heavy riffs and a sophisticates rhythm. Bocek recalls the process of creating the single, “This song became an obsession while we were writing it, and all of us were only getting like two hours of sleep each night.” Guitarist, Hryniewicz goes on to explain, “‘Witness Marks’ are intentional or accidental lines or grooves that serve as an indicator of how things used to be put back together when repairing old clocks. That’s what inspired writing this song.”

Check out the song below.

What makes “Witness Marks” a powerful instrumental is the fact that while the sound seems chaotic from time to time, the band harmonizes in this organized chaos. Each member has time to shine through the sound and make their mark.