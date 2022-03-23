Hunx & His Punx To Support Bikini Kill On Spring 2022 U.S. Tour Dates, Tease New Single

Home News Federico Cardenas March 23rd, 2022 - 9:55 PM

American punk band Hunx & His Punx have announced that they will be joining Bikini Kill on Bikini Kill’s 2022 Spring Tour. Specifically, the punk group will join Bikini Kill for their performances around the United States.

The upcoming tour dates will be the first tour the punk rockers have done since 2014, as well as being the first live performances the band have given in three years. Their journey with Bikini Kill will begin on May 2 with a show in Tucson, Arizona. The two bands will go on to give various performances throughout the American southwest, including a show Albuquerque, New Mexico, and multiple shows in Texas, finally concluding with two shows in California in June and July. The final show will be a performance at the Mosswood Meltdown Festival, featuring such artists as John Waters, Kim Gordon, Linda Lindas and many others. See the tour flyer and a full list of tour dates below.

Hunx & His Punx Tour Dates

5/2 – Tucson , AZ @ Rialto Theatre w/ Bikini Kill

5/4 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre w/ Bikini Kill

5/5 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace w/ Bikini Kill

5/7 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk w/ Bikini Kill

5/8 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger (Headline Show)

5/9 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum w/ Bikini Kill

6/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theatre

7/3 – Oakland, CA – Mosswood Meltdown w/ John Waters, Bikini Kill, Shannon Shaw, Kim Gordon, Linda Lindas, Twompsax, Brontez & more.

In addition to the new tour announcement, Hunx & His Punx have announced that they will be releasing a new single later this year. The upcoming single will be the first piece of music that the band has released since their previous album Street Punk, which was released in 2013. A press release from the band promised that the new single will provide a much needed taste of the band’s unique sound, and that more information about the single will be released soon.