TOOL Preview “Opiate²” Short Film In Surreal New Video

Home News Alexandra Kozicki March 18th, 2022 - 8:30 PM

Tool perform at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 20 October, 2019.

Today, TOOL has released its first video in 15 years, “Opiate²” via RCA Records.

“Opiate²” is a re-imagined and extended version of TOOL’s 1992 single “Opiate,” due in part to its being a 30th-anniversary celebration commemorating the EP of the same name.

TOOL’s 15-year video hiatus is over; the band has released a preview of its first video in 15 years. Today, the full version of the short film “Opiate²” is available on Blu-ray. The 3-minute clip of the song “Opiate²” can be watched below.

The full version of the redefined surreal track adds a lengthy instrumental interval to the remastered original, which appears on the band’s Blu-ray edition. The result is a dense, atmospheric track that is both hypnotic and unnerving. The accompanying visuals are a fittingly disorienting experience, as a series of cosmic images and pulsating patterns morph into fleshy, organic forms of eerie nature.

The four-time Grammy Award-winning Adam Jones of TOOL has collaborated with artist Dominic Hailstone (“The Eel”, “Alien: Covenant”) on a 10-minute film, which is resented in a 46-page art book with behind-the-scenes and making-of photos comes with the 2-disc Blu-ray edition of “Opiate²”, which also includes interviews and insights from special guests.

The clip continues the band’s legacy of merging the aural and visual worlds for their fans, creating experiences that have become synonymous with Tool since their inception.

TOOL announced that Fear Inoculum will be available on 180g vinyl next month, with a unique etching on the album’s B-side, and an elaborate booklet featuring never-before-seen artwork. You can pre-order the 5 x 180g vinyl discs here.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

TOOL Tour Dates:

March 18 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

March 20 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

April 23 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena

April 25 Oslo, NO Spektrum

April 26 Stockholm, SE Avicii Arena

April 28 Hamburg, DE Barclaycard Arena

April 29 Frankfurt, DE Festhalle

May 2 Manchester, UK AO Arena Manchester

May 4 Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena

May 6 Dublin, IE 3Arena

May 9 London, UK The O2 Arena

May 10 London, UK The O2 Arena

May 12 Paris, FR AccorHotels Arena

May 13 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis

May 15 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena

May 17 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena

May 19 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

May 21 Krakow, PL Tauron Arena

May 23 Prague, CZ O2 Arena

May 24 Budapest, HU SportAréna