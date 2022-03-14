King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Team Up With Tropical Fuck Storm To Surprise Release New EP Satanic Slumber Party, Share Video For Title Track

Home News Tara Mobasher March 14th, 2022 - 7:51 PM

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Following the release of their 18-minute long single, King Gizzard & Lizard Wizard have joined forces with Tropical Fuck Storm for a new EP titled Satantic Slumber Party. The EP was recorded while the former band was creating their album Fishing for Fishies with Tropical Fuck Storm’s Gareth Liddiard.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s “The Dripping Tap” was released last week, which marked their first project together since the COVID-19 pandemic put Melbourne on lockdown. According to Tropical Fuck Storm’s Fiona Kitschin, the two groups’ EP was resultant from the same session that developed “The Dripping Tap.”

Now, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard again teamed up with Tropical Fuck Storm to create Satanic Slumber Party.

Of the new album, Kitschin stated, “King Gizz were up at our house a while ago, recording their album Fishing For Fishies with Gaz. Then after a long day recording and a few too many drinks, the Gizz guys and us all wore hats and recorded a very long jam, which we called ‘Hat Jam.’ Gizz took ideas from the jam and made up a new song called the ‘Dripping Tap’ and Tropical Fuck Storm took the ‘Hat Jam’ recording and turned it into Satanic Slumber Party. It’s four guitars, three drummers, two synths, bass, harmonica, electronic sax and lots of singers and silliness. It’s like ‘Love Shack’ by the B52’s except it’s evil.”

Satanic Slumber Party Tracklist:

<a href="https://tropicalfstorm.bandcamp.com/album/satanic-slumber-party">Satanic Slumber Party by Tropical Fuck Storm + King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard</a>

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado