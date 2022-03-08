Rosie Thomas Shares Heartfelt Acoustic Cover of Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby” featuring Sufjan Stevens, The Shins and Josh Ottum

Home News Alison Alber March 8th, 2022 - 6:01 PM

As part of her Lullabies For Parents series, Rosie Thomas covered the Mariah Carey classic “Always Be My Baby” featuring a dream team of support, Sufjan Stevens, The Shins and Josh Ottum. The single was released today and it is a heartfelt acoustic cover of a dreamy pop song.

The soft melody and Thomas’ empathetic voice are a match made in heaven when it comes to covering the legendary love song. The support of Stevens, the Shins and Ottum creat a second layer that make the song feel even more intimate than the original song by Mariah Carey.

Thomas and Stevens are frequent collaborators, in 2012, so ten years ago, the duo released their Hit and Run series, in which they covered their own songs and introduced some originals. Last year, Stevens shared his critically acclaimed collaboration album with Angelo De Augestine, A Beginner’s Mind. 2021 was quite an active year for Stevens since he also released his solo album, Convocations.