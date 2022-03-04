New York City To Lift Vaccine Verification Program In Public Venues

Home News Alexandra Kozicki March 4th, 2022 - 9:19 PM

Beginning Monday, March 7th, New York City will lift its requirement for proof of vaccination for indoor concerts and other indoor public events. Venues “will still have the flexibility to require proof of vaccination or masking indoors if they choose” according to Stereogum.

The announcement came as part of a larger rollback, which also included the end of the indoor mask mandate for K-12 schools.

The news isn’t to be taken as anything along the lines of “the end of Covid-19” as New York has one of the highest vaccination rates per state, and New York City has almost 90% of its entire population vaccinated with at least one dose.

Vaccinated (and boosted) individuals are no longer at high risk of death or hospitalization from Omicron, but unvaccinated event-goers still pose a health risk to themselves and others. For this reason, it is still important for people to check with the event venue before attending any indoor concerts or other public events. It’s also extremely encouraged to get vaccinated, as this will help to protect yourself and others from the serious and potentially deadly effects of COVID-19

While hospitalizations are still slowing down, the long-term risks of what is called “long covid” are piling up, many of which are cognitive effects like mental impairment and fatigue. It’s important to continue protecting yourself and others from the short and long-term effects of Covid-19.

