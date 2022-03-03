Emma Ruth Rundle Announces New EP Orpheus Looking Back; Shares Emotional Single “Pump Organ Song”

Home News Tara Mobasher March 3rd, 2022 - 5:53 PM

Alongside news of an upcoming EP titled Orpheus Looking Back, Emma Ruth Rundle has unveiled an all-new single titled “Pump Organ Song” – the first track from the EP. Rundle’s EP will be released March 25.

Rundle cited the deterioration of her marriage as inspiration for the new song.

“In the year that has come since recording the song, I feel more and more connected to this love song,” she said. “It is still speaking to me about the process of parting ways and how romantic arrangements change and relationships close.”

The song tells a story of growth and change, but not necessarily in a negative light. Thus far, the album poses a stark contrast to Rundle’s 2021 album, Engine of Hell, which primarily focused on themes of grief and sadness after Rundle’s sobriety journey and divorce. Her newly-released song poses stems of hope.

Orpheus Looking Back will be released in March under Sargent House.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Orpheus Looking Back Tracklist