Chvrches Announce Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Chvrches have announced their 2022 tour dates in support of their 2021 album, Screen Violence. The group will make appearances in the UK, Mexico, and the United States.
The upcoming tour will begin March 10 in Dundee, UK, and conclude on September 25 in Los Angeles, California, while also making stops in Birmingham, Manchester, Atlanta, Mexico City, Napa, Tampa, Raleigh, Charlotte, Buffalo, Madison, Omaha and Kansas City, among other cities.
Screen Violence was structured like a horror film score, with music that would actually comfort listeners and their struggles. While it deals with intense and difficult themes to process, it also makes fans process their own grief and trauma along with Chvrches themselves.
Tickets will begin selling March 2 at 10 a.m. The full list of tour dates can be viewed below.
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat
CHVRCHES 2022 Tour Dates:
03/10 – Dundee, UK @ Fat Sames
03/12 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Poetry Club
03/14 – Edinburgh, UK @ O2 Academy
03/15 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Newcastle City Hall
03/16 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
03/18 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
03/19 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Academy
04/29 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/13 — Mexico City, MX @ Tecate Emblema
05/18 — Monterrey, MX @ Showcenter
05/21 — Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital
05/27 — Napa, CA @ BottleRock Music Festival
05/30 — Tampa, FL @ Jannus
05/31 — Miami, FL @ Revolution Live
06/01 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
06/02 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
06/04 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
06/05 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
06/09 — Buffalo, NY @ Artpark
06/10 — Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
06/11 — Indianapolis, IN @ WonderRoad Music Festival
06/13 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
06/15 — Omaha, NE @ The Admiral
06/16 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
06/18 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival
07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
09/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl