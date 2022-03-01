Chvrches Announce Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Tara Mobasher March 1st, 2022 - 6:12 PM

Chvrches have announced their 2022 tour dates in support of their 2021 album, Screen Violence. The group will make appearances in the UK, Mexico, and the United States.

The upcoming tour will begin March 10 in Dundee, UK, and conclude on September 25 in Los Angeles, California, while also making stops in Birmingham, Manchester, Atlanta, Mexico City, Napa, Tampa, Raleigh, Charlotte, Buffalo, Madison, Omaha and Kansas City, among other cities.

Screen Violence was structured like a horror film score, with music that would actually comfort listeners and their struggles. While it deals with intense and difficult themes to process, it also makes fans process their own grief and trauma along with Chvrches themselves.

Tickets will begin selling March 2 at 10 a.m. The full list of tour dates can be viewed below.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

CHVRCHES 2022 Tour Dates:

03/10 – Dundee, UK @ Fat Sames

03/12 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Poetry Club

03/14 – Edinburgh, UK @ O2 Academy

03/15 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Newcastle City Hall

03/16 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

03/18 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

03/19 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Academy

04/29 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/13 — Mexico City, MX @ Tecate Emblema

05/18 — Monterrey, MX @ Showcenter

05/21 — Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital

05/27 — Napa, CA @ BottleRock Music Festival

05/30 — Tampa, FL @ Jannus

05/31 — Miami, FL @ Revolution Live

06/01 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

06/02 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

06/04 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

06/05 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

06/09 — Buffalo, NY @ Artpark

06/10 — Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

06/11 — Indianapolis, IN @ WonderRoad Music Festival

06/13 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

06/15 — Omaha, NE @ The Admiral

06/16 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

06/18 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

09/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl