Poliça Announce Summer 2022 West Coast Tour Dates Featuring Madness And Wilson

Synth pop band, Poliça, announce their Summer 2022 West Coat tour dates starting at the northwest and making their way down to Southern California and the Southwest. They’ll bring with them English ska band Madness and five-piece rock band Wilson.

It’s pleasing to see Channy Leaneagh of Poliça still touring after her 2020 announcement of “breaking from music” to put all of her energy towards her family, according to mxdwn.

Poliça Summer 2022 West Coast Tour:

07/02/22 – Superior, WI @ Earth Rider

07/06/22 – Spokane WA @ Lucky You Lounge

07/07/22 – Seattle WA @ Neptune Theatre

07/08/22 – Vancouver BC @ Fortune Sound

07/09/22 – Portland Doug Fir

07/11/22 – San Francisco CA @ Independent

07/12/22 – Los Angeles CA @ Teragram

07/14/22 – San Diego CA @ Casbah

07/15/22 – Phoenix AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

07/16/22 – Santa Fe NM @ Meow Wolf

07/17/22 – Denver CO @ Bluebird Theatre

08/26/22 – Milwaukee WI @Turner Hall Artwork: Ian Babineau

View this post on Instagram A post shared by poliça (@thisispolica)

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat