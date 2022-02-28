Poliça Announce Summer 2022 West Coast Tour Dates Featuring Madness And Wilson

Synth pop band, Poliça, announce their Summer 2022 West Coat tour dates starting at the northwest and making their way down to Southern California and the Southwest. They’ll bring with them English ska band Madness and five-piece rock band Wilson.
It’s pleasing to see Channy Leaneagh of Poliça still touring after her 2020 announcement of “breaking from music” to put all of her energy towards her family, according to mxdwn.
Poliça Summer 2022 West Coast Tour:
07/02/22 – Superior, WI @ Earth Rider
07/06/22 – Spokane WA @ Lucky You Lounge
07/07/22 – Seattle WA @ Neptune Theatre
07/08/22 – Vancouver BC @ Fortune Sound
07/09/22 – Portland Doug Fir
07/11/22 – San Francisco CA @ Independent
07/12/22 – Los Angeles CA @ Teragram
07/14/22 – San Diego CA @ Casbah
07/15/22 – Phoenix AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
07/16/22 – Santa Fe NM @ Meow Wolf
07/17/22 – Denver CO @ Bluebird Theatre
08/26/22 – Milwaukee WI @Turner Hall Artwork: Ian Babineau
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat