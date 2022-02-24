PREMIERE: Elliot Lee Tackles The Fear Of Flying And More In Catchy New Single “Airplanes”

Home News Alison Alber February 24th, 2022 - 9:00 PM

It is safe to say, we all have anxieties, and the ongoing pandemic and political atmosphere has not made it any better. Since everyone seems to have anxiety, it is just natural that some people channel their anxiety to create something positive, just like exceptional pop artist Elliot Lee. Today, mxdwn is happy to exclusively premiere their new song “Airplanes” featuring Letdown.

The track is catchy and we dare you not to feel better after listening to it, yet the song is about Lee’s struggle with anxiety, especially the fear of flying. In a world that is more and more connected and a society that expects you to be connected, the fear of flying can be very limiting and is no longer a luxury problem.

“A lot of things in life terrify me,” Lee indicates. “If I had to make a list, flying would probably be number one, and right underneath it would be things like ‘disappointing people’, ‘taking up too much space’ and ‘societal pressure to conform to a gender binary.’ ‘Airplanes’ is a song about my relationship with anxiety and all of the ways that fear has shaped the course of my life.”

It is hard to say why the song itself seems so positive and filled with light, but that’s just it, just because it’s a song about struggling, it doesn’t have to be sad. It’s an incredibly catchy song, but here at mxdwn, we don’t mind singing along to the song for the rest of the day.

Lee’s vocal range and rap skills are refreshing and something that show what an exceptional artist they really are. Check out your next favorite single below.