Bob Saget Appears In Desiigner’s New Music Video For “Bakin'”

America’s Dad Bob Saget left a posthumous gift in the form of a feature in Desiigner’s music video for “Bakin.’’

The video begins with a FaceTime. Rapper, singer and songwriter Desiigner calls Snoop Dogg in search of a recommendation for a chef. Snoop Dogg is steady in his suggestion: “Get Bob on the job.”

The song begins and Bob Saget is featured in the video, regaling the audience in a traditional double-breasted jacket and matching white chef’s hat. He fills his role as chef alongside adult film star Kendra Sutherland who bakes and dances.

Cowriter DJ Whoo Kid intended for Saget to be a surprising addition to the video: “We needed a chef for the video and I remember thinking, ‘Who the fuck is gonna be the chef who can make it weird?’”

Saget certainly kept it weird. His rise to fame is due to his starring role on Full House where he played the beloved father of three, Danny Tanner. After a career built on a modest family-oriented show, Saget’s persona as America’s Dad makes him stick out in the “Bakin’” video, especially standing beside the scantily-clad Kendra Sutherland.

Saget himself commented on the absurdity of the role in a behind-the-scenes clip: “It’s a supreme pun. It’s like the best dad joke ever.”

The release of the “Bakin’” song and video has struck a chord with the public as it turned out to be Saget’s final role before passing. On Jan. 9, Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Fla.