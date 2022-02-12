Soundwalk Collective Join Forces With Willem Dafoe and Charlotte Gainsbourg For New Title Track Of New Album Lovotic

Home News Alison Alber February 12th, 2022 - 8:40 PM

Soundwalk Collective, the musical art collective announced their upcoming new album Lovotic for April 4. To celebrate the announcement the collective shared the title track of the record and it features some pretty big names. Spiderman actor Willem Dafoe and french actress Charlotte Gainsbourg.

According to Stereogum, the new album will mainly revolve around the future of human sex life, with robots. The band says about the album, “The project ventures into a future where sex, intimacy and desire are reformulated through the connection of humans, robotics, and artificial intelligence.”

The title track very much gives a first taste of what the album will focus on. The hard mechanical sounds, the robotic voices of the featured artists, that almost sound like Siri or Alexa developing feelings for you. It feels both enchanting and incredible eerie because, who knows this might just be our future some day?

<a href="https://soundwalkcollective.bandcamp.com/album/lovotic">Lovotic by SOUNDWALK COLLECTIVE w/ Charlotte Gainsbourg feat Atom™, Lyra Pramuk, Paul B. Preciado, Willem Dafoe</a>

Soundwalk Collective released their last album, Peradam, in 2020 with music legend Patti Smith. “There is value in pushing art forms forward, and there is no shame in needing a boost from a medium that is a bit further down the experimental path,” mxdwn Album Reviewer Drew Pitt writes. “Peradam presents an unyielding picture of how that can be accomplished by faithfully adapting its confounding source material into an equally confounding record.”

Lovotic Track List:

1. The Age Of Mutation

2. Lovotic

3. The Future Of Sexuality

4. Central Position

5. I Am For You

6. Spiders Legs

7. Orgasm Is The Last Frontier

8. Reverse Discourse

9. Blessed Are The Lovers

10. Empower And Enhance

11. Primate Love