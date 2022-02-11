Ho99o9 Announce New Album Skin For March 2022 Release Alongside Spring 2022 Tour Dates, Share Video For Lead Single “Nuge Snight”

Home News Federico Cardenas February 11th, 2022 - 11:29 PM

The hip-hop punk-rock group Ho99o9 (Horror) has announced that they plan to release a new album, titled Skin. The project is currently set to release on March 11 through DTA records. In promotion of the new project, Ho99o9 have decided to grace fans with a new single, titled “Nuge Snight,” along with an accompanying music video.

A press release from the group has promised that the upcoming album will be their most polished yet. It is mentioned that the album will be fully produced by Travis Barker, and will present features from Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Bun B, Jesiah, and Saul Williams. Skin intends to be among the group’s most aggressive and noisy works.

“Nuge Snight” is a powerful testament to what this upcoming project has in store. The single, listed by the press release as the first track on the album, is a short one and a half minute sonic assault on the listener – in the best way possible. The short track shows off the group’s ability to switch through sounds and styles while maintaining levels of brutality, transitioning between different styles of drums and different levels of noise. The new single serves to lay bare how Ho99o9’s brilliant and unique fusion of hip-hop, punk and noise is fertile ground for some of the most brutal and aggressive sounds it is possible to create in music. See the music video for “Nuge Snight” below.

Skin Tracklist

1.NUGE SNIGHT

2.BATTERY NOT INCLUDED

3.THE WORLD, THE FLESH, THE DEVIL

4.BITE MY FACE ft. COREY TAYLOR

5.SLO BREAD ft. BUN B

6.PROTECT MY BITCH PT. 2

7.SPEAK OF THE DEVIL

8.SKINHEAD ft. SAUL WILLIAMS

9.LOWER THAN SCUM

10.DEVIL AT THE CROSSROADS

11.LIMITS ft. JASIAH

12.DEAD OR ASLEEP

Along with the album announcement and single came an announcement of a tour to promote the album. Ho99o9’s promotion tour intends to last from mid-April to mid-May. See the full list of tour dates below.

Ho99o9 Tour Dates

4/15 – Los Angeles – Echoplex

4/16 – San Jose – The Ritz

4/17 – San Francisco – August Hall

4/19 – Santa Ana – Constellation Room

4/21 – Phoenix – Valley Bar

4/23 – Denver – Marquis Theater

4/25 – Minneapolis – Varsity Theater

4/26 – Chicago – Subterranean

4/27 – Detroit – The Sanctuary

4/29 – Washington D.C. – Songbyrd

4/30 – New York City – Bowery Ballroom

5/1 – Boston – Brighton Music Hall

5/2 – Philadelphia – Underground Arts

5/3 – Durham, NC – Motorco

5/4 – Atlanta – The Masquerade (HELL)

5/6 – West Palm Beach – Respectables

5/7 – Orlando – Henao

5/9 – Nashville – Exit/In

5/10 – Memphis – Growlers

5/12 – Dallas – The Loft

5/13 – Austin – SS Oblivion @ Cheer Up Charlies

5/14 – Houston – Satellite Bar

“Nuge Snight” is the band’s second release from the upcoming project, following their earlier release of “Battery Not Included.“