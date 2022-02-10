Tears For Fears Unveil New Dystopian Music Video For “Breaks The Man”

Home News Jamie Reddy February 10th, 2022 - 11:01 PM

Tears For Fears released the music video for their new single “Break The Man”. The song was co-written by their co-founder Curt Smith and Charlton Pettus. The song was written very recently and is about “a strong woman, and breaking the patriarchy, which is undeniably a theme across the music board in recent times. The single initially came out in January, ahead of the announcement of The Tipping Point, their upcoming album that will be released later this month.

The video has men wearing classic black suits as they make their way through a labyrinth. You would think that is typical, but keep watching. As the men in suits, and we’re talking hundreds, make their way through the labyrinth in various patterns, they see themselves on a ledge and each jump off to their death. Freely? Or Forced? The labyrinth looks as if it is being controlled by a mysterious woman who, in turn, most likely controls the mind of the men, making them plunge to their untimely, or timely, deaths. The same song that makes you want to groove in your room when no one else is watching is now a song that makes your jaw drop as your eyes are intrigued by the unique setup of this visually appealing video. Watch below. Click here for more information.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer