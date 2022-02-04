Cut Copy Announce Spring & Fall 2022 Tour Dates Alongside Limited Edition Box Set For May 2022 Release

Home News Federico Cardenas February 4th, 2022 - 8:52 PM

The synth-pop group Cut Copy have announced that they plan to hold a tour in North America in Spring and Fall of this year. In addition, the band has also announced that they will be releasing a vinyl box set that provides material from the band from their first decade of music.

Cut Copy’s tour, which will be held in order to promote the box set, will start on April 23 at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado. The group will proceed to hold three shows in Texas, followed by a short detour outside of the United States to perform a show in Morelos, Mexico, followed by a show in Toronto, Canada. After which, the group will perform shows in Boston, Seattle, hold two shows at Webster Hall in New York, and eventually conclude with a performance in Pasadena, California. Later in the year, they will be holding various parts of the EU. See the flyer and full list of North American tour dates below.

North American Tour Dates

04/23 – Morrison CO, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

04/25 – Dallas TX, at Granada Theater

04/26 – Houston TX,at White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)

04/27 – Austin TX, at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

04/30 – Cuernavaca, Morelos ,Mexico at Festival Vaivén

05/03 – Toronto, ON at Danforth Music Hall

05/04 – Boston, MA at Paradise Rock Club

05/06 – Washington DC at 9:30 Club

05/08 – New York, NY at Webster Hall

05/09 – New York, NY at Webster Hall

05/11 – Chicago, IL at Vic Theatre

05/12 – Minneapolis, MN at First Avenue

05/17 – Seattle, WA at The Showbox

05/18 – Portland, OR at Roseland Theater

05/19 – Oakland, CA at Fox Theater

05/21 – Pasadena, CA at Just Like Heaven Festival

The group’s box set intends to chronicle the works of the band from the years 2001 to 2011. A press release from the band explains that the box set sets out to document the group’s experimentation, especially in regards to their fusions of rock and dance music, as well as their incorporations of Afrobeat, dub and other styles. Also included within the set will be a 72 page zine from the group’s frontman, Dan Whitman, as well as a holographic cover for the box set. The set will be released on May 18, roughly a month into their tour in North America.

Whitman explains that “2001-2011 feels like a special time period for Cut Copy. It charts the move from me first signing to a record label as a naive young kid who made music in my bedroom to a fully fledged band that forged its own musical fingerprint, created some globally loved albums and toured the world,” going on to state that the years chronicled by the set feel like a musical journey to him and the group.

Cut Copy’s last studio album, Freeze Melt, was released in August of 2020.