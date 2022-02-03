King Crimson Share Trailer For Toby Amies Directed Documentary “In The Court Of The Crimson King”

Home News Tara Mobasher February 3rd, 2022 - 5:52 PM

King Crimson shared their trailer for In the Court of the Crimson King Thursday, which will follow the recent incarnation of the band on tour in 2018 and 2019. The documentary will feature conversations with band members, concert footage, and interviews with previous members.

Directed by Toby Amies, the film was announced in 2019 and will be released in March at SXSW. King Crimson went on tour in 2019 in celebration of their 50th anniversary.

“We have been approached by various broadcasters, but felt that the ‘standard talking head’ format was becoming increasingly cookie cutter and uncreative,” band manager David Singleton told Rolling Stone. “We therefore approached Toby Amies, an independent filmmaker, and asked him to make an original music documentary, to reimagine the format, and gave him complete creative freedom to do so. So the film is really sanctioned by the band only in as much as they set the ball rolling and gave Toby the access and interviews he requested. Thereafter they happily ceded all creative control.”