Album Review: Cj Temple – Smoke

Home News Cora Carr February 3rd, 2022 - 7:00 AM

Beyond The Haze

Cj Temple bursts into the music scene with her debut LP, Smoke. Coming out officially on all platforms January 28th of 2022, Temple released a few singles from the LP, specifically “I am You, You Are Me,” “This Game,” and the most popular being “Smoke.” All three of these singles portray the themes on this album which really hit hard in this very turbulent and unstable world.

Temple has a way of exuding real and raw emotion into her pieces by utilizing interesting background rhythms that aren’t as common in songs coming out today. As a result of this, Temple’s songs contain a unique timbre. The first song in the album, “Smoke,” really does embody what the album is all about. With a slower beat and simple piano and percussion backgrounds that almost creates a feeling of an echo while listening. The song also encompasses the emotional themes that are touched on throughout the album; fighting your identity, freeing yourself from a relationship, and struggling with internal battles in your head. Temple is able to get these themes across to the listener by utilizing the slower chord progressions along with her softer and more whispery “lullaby”-esc tone of voice when she sings.

A standout track that somewhat diverges from the more somber tone of the overall LP was “Take Me Where You Go,” which unlike many songs is in F# major instead of the majority of the songs that appear in the lower C major. This slightly higher register works in the piece’s favor in making it one of the most memorable songs on the album. It also features a softer harmonization that sings a lower third from the melody, which also adds to a more peaceful ambiance. This song is also absent from the light percussion and synth that appears in most of the other tracks. The lyrics are a standout, showing the longing in the song, the melody reads, “Take me where you go. I can’t stand to watch you leave. I know. I know. If it was up to you, you’d never go.” These simple lyrics and rhyming work well with the softer acoustics and make this song memorable.

Another strong theme of this album is self identity– or loss of one’s identity in another person. The single “I am You, You Are Me,” even in just the title of the song itself portrays this internal struggle perfectly. Temple is able to craft the dissatisfaction and pain that can come from a toxic person and how one can lose themself in someone else. This song is a beautiful representation of this idea, utilizing emotional chordial structures to help portray the raw emotion in this piece. Another song that utilizes similar cordial structures– in particular the major 7th in the guitar– is “Looking Back Now.” The major themes in this particular track include regret and reminiscing on past events. By going back and forth between minor chords and the 7th chord, Temple crafts a piece that almost feels nostalgic in nature.

This LP excels in simple yet effective musical themes, and overall is a very impressive debut album coming from Temple. Some of the songs can tend to blend together, but each offers a very peaceful and serene look into self-identity and love. Temple is able to reveal inner struggle and pain in such a unique way and creates a one-of-a-kind debut LP.