Alison Wonderland Announces Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Tara Mobasher February 1st, 2022 - 1:19 PM

Alison Wonderland announced tour dates in support of her upcoming album. The “I Am Not Quite Ready To Share My Album Title Or Artwork Yet” tour will include her previously announced April 1 concert in Los Angeles, as well as headline shows in Brooklyn, Minneapolis, Chicago, Boston, and Berkeley.

Alison has promised a show consisting of new visuals, lighting, and production, and most notably – new music. A ticket pre-sale will initiate February 2 at 10 a.m., while tickets for the general public will be on sale beginning Friday, February 4 at 10 a.m. Her tour will begin March 21 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and end June 11 in Berkeley, California.

The artist previously performed at Lollapalooza in 2021, where she gave a teaser of “Fuck U Love U, which has since accumulated over three million global streams since its December, 2021 release. As shown by the name of her tour, Alison’s chosen name for her new album have still not been released. However, “Fear of Dying,” her first single of 2022, is currently available for viewing. It has already been streamed globally more than 1.2 million times.

Alison’s full list of tour dates can be viewed below.

Alison Wonderland – The “I am not quite ready to share my album title or artwork yet” Tour

3/21-25 Puerto Vallarta, MX Brownies & Lemonade Spring Break

3/25-27 Miami, FL Ultra Music Festival

3/26 New Orleans, LA BUKU Music + Art Project 2022

4/1 Los Angeles, CA Shrine Expo Hall

4/8 Minneapolis, MN Armory

4/9 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

4/14 Boston, MA House of Blues

4/15 Brooklyn, NY Avant Gardner

4/23-24 Ennis, TX Ubbi Dubbi Festival

5/29 Louisville, KY Forecastle Festival

6/11 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre @ UC Berkeley