Alestorm Offer A Look Behind The Scenes With New Video For “A Zombie Ate My Pirate Ship”

Tara Mobasher January 31st, 2022 - 4:40 PM

Alestorm have just released a performance video for their song “Zombies Ate My Pirate Ship,” including footage from their 2021 UK/Ireland tour and behind the scenes footage. The band is currently recording their seventh studio album, “Seventh Rum of a Seventh Rum.

Described as Pirate Metal, Alestorm showcased their energetic and engaged fanbase throughout their tour with their hit song “Zombies Ate My Pirate Ship” in the background. The band members – vocalist Christopher Bowes, bassist Gareth Murdock, drummist Peter Alcorn, guitarist Mate Bodor, and keyboardist Elliot Vernon – were also shown laughing and messing around backstage.

In a statement, Alestorm, whose sound is described as having folk, power, and heavy metal influences, commended their fans for sticking with them through their tour of the United Kingdom and Ireland.

“Back in December, we managed to defy all the odds and do a massive tour of the United Kingdom and Ireland, playing 11 huge shows to tens of thousands of fans, culminating in our biggest ever headline show at the Brixton Academy in London,” they said. While we were on the road, we also filmed a bunch of footage on and off the stage, so we thought we’d stick it all together into a big fun music video featuring one of our favorite songs from our previous album, called “Zombies Ate My Pirate Ship”. Thanks to everyone who came to see us during these tough times, and extra special thanks to Loretta Lovely, who performed the female vocal parts ‘live’ on stage with us. OH WOW!”

Alestorm has topped countless album charts, having landed in the top spot on the US Top New Artist Albums and Current Hard Music Albums charts, and in the Top 10 of the official Scottish and Swiss album charts.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna