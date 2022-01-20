PLOSIVS Announce New Self-Titled Debut Album For March 2022 Release, Share New Track “Broken Eyes”

Home News Federico Cardenas January 20th, 2022 - 10:13 PM

PLOSIVS is a new punk band created in late 2021 that serves as a collaboration of members from four different bands. The lineup of the new crew includes Rob Crow from Pinback on guitar and vocals, John Reis from Hot Snakes on guitar and vocals, Jordan Clark from Mrs. Magician on bass, and Atom Willard from Against Me! on drums. PLOSIVS released their debut single, “Hit The Breaks,” in early September of 2021. On January 20, the crew returned to deliver another single from their upcoming self-titled album, titled “Broken Eyes.”

The single immediately shows off a much darker tone than their previous single. and was released alongside a music video displaying flashes of different eyes, changing pictures at a rate matching the tempo of the track. The range shown between “Broken Eyes” and “Hit The Breaks” shows clearly that the band intends to show off different aspects of their capabilities and sounds in their upcoming debut record. Interested listeners can watch the official music video for “Broken Eyes” via YouTube below.

Along with the release of the new single and music video came news about the release date and tracklist of the forthcoming project. According to Stereogum, PLOSIVS’ debut self-titled record, PLOSIVS, has now been set to be released 3/17 through Swami Records.

Tracklist

1 – “Hit The Breaks”

2 – “Rose Waterfall”

3 – “Thrown Clear”

4 – “Never Likely”

5 – “Broken Eyes”

6 – “Pines”

7 – “See You Suffer”

8 – “Iron Will”

9 – “Pray For Summer”

10 – “Bright”