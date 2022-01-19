Undeath Unveil Heavy New Single “Rise From The Grave”

Home News Audrey Herold January 19th, 2022 - 6:19 PM

Undeath has announced their heavy new single “Rise From The Grave.” The single is off of their new album, It’s Time… To Rise From The Grave. The track is definitely a head banger. From beginning to end that instrumental will have the audience rocking out. Singer, Alexander Jones’ vocals are certainly a highlight.

There’s also a music video accompanying the track and it’s beyond cool. Within the video, the band gives a high energy performance of the song. We also see a group of teens with a book, looking straight out of Evil Dead. They seem to be performing a some sort of Satanic ritual. It doesn’t end well for them. The special effects in this video are insane. If you’re into gore, then you’ll be into this. The music video was shot by Errick Easterday.

Here’s what Jones’ had to say,

“We knew we wanted to go kind of over-the-top with this video but still have it feel like something you might catch on Headbanger’s Ball in the ’90s. Think ‘Sentenced To Burn‘ or ‘Rapture‘. Luckily enough we met Errick while we were recording the album and when it came time to start plotting out the video, we knew he was the guy for the job. I think the end result is a great little encapsulation of what our band is all about – big riffs and plenty of gore.”

This is the band’s second album, a follow up to their 2020, Lesions of a Different Kind.

The album, It’s Time… To Rise From The Grave, comes out April 22. Be on the look out for it! The full track list can be found below.