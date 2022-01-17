Geoff Barrow & Ben Salisbury Score New Soundtrack For Netflix’s Archive 81

Home News Audrey Herold January 17th, 2022 - 11:12 PM

Archive 81, is the brand new Netflix horror series that just aired today. The show is loosely based on a podcast of the same name. It was created by Rebecca Sonnenshine, who also worked on The Boys and The Vampire Diaries. It was also produced by horror movie legends, James Wan and Michael Clear, who you may know for iconic films such as The Conjuring and Malignant.

The show focuses on archivist Dan Turner, portrayed by Mamoudou Athie, as he works on restoring old video tapes from 1994. During his work, he discovers filmmaker Melody Pendras (Dina Shihbi) and gains intel on a cult related case she’s investigating. Then, there soon grows to be an overlap of the two differing times and Dan convinces himself that he can save Melody, despite her death happening 25 years ago.

The trailer for the series can be viewed below.

Working the score for the series is none other than Geoff Barrow and Ben Salisbury. The dynamic duo is best known for their phenomenal scores on films such as Ex Machina, Annihilation, Dev, Black Mirror and other amazing films.

Here’s what Barrow had to say on working Archive 81,

“Not often in our world of film scoring work can it be described as ‘fun’ but we really enjoyed working on Archive 81 even though it was mainly done on zoom calls due to Covid. It was a great team of people to work with.”

Archive 81’s soundtrack is out now digitally and will soon be available on vinyl and CD. The entire soundtrack is out now, so be sure to give it a listen. Also, don’t forget to watch Archive 81. <a href="https://invada.bandcamp.com/album/archive-81-soundtrack-from-the-netflix-series">Archive 81 (Soundtrack From The Netflix Series) by Ben Salisbury & Geoff Barrow</a>

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat