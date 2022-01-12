PREMIERE: Interesting Hobbies Club Channel Old-School Pop-Punk With Their New Single “Wednesday”

Home News Alison Alber January 12th, 2022 - 6:00 AM

Pop-Punk is not dead, well it might have been for awhile, but thanks to bands like Interesting Hobbies Club, the genre seems to be making a comeback. Today, MXDWN is happy to premiere their newest single “Wednesday.” The single is another little teaser of the band highly anticipated album Spring Cleaning which is set to be released on March 4.

The band started off with frontman and songwriter Jules Caspole, drummer and producer Max Young and lead-guitarist Parker Capp. The trio played some shows under the name Zero Degree in 2019 but was only really complete after the addition of bassist Alex Prichett, and lastly changing their name to what it is today.

There new single, “Wednesday” captures a truly fascinating event, partying on a weekday. It’s a weird phenomenon that feels so rebellious and crazy, but can turn into regret the next day (especially if you have to work at 6 a.m. in the morning the next day).

“At surface level, Wednesday is simply a song about getting drunk on a Wednesday,” Pritchett indicates. “However, the song has deeper connotations of addiction and the toll it takes on loved ones. Wednesday was written hungover on a Thursday morning, after an intense night of partying. Featuring a memorable chorus and a classic pop-punk breakdown, Wednesday is a testament to poor weeknight decisions and iconic rock staples.”

The song itself makes a perfect pop-punk anthem, it’s filled with incredible hard hooks and a classic pop-punk theme, being drunk and regretting a lot, and to be honest, who has not experienced this before? It’s what makes the song so relatable but also so so catchy. The lyrics are well executed and easy to scream along to at home or if you are a in a really cool bar that plays Interesting Hobbies Club. The song reminds one of the truly amazing (and gone too soon) Modern Baseball, with the not-so-perfect vocals, and brutally honest lyrics.

So here’s to “Wednesday!”