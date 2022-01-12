Adele Shares Energetic New Video For “Oh My God”

Home News Audrey Herold January 12th, 2022 - 11:49 AM

Pop superstar, Adele, has released an energetic new video for her song, “Oh My God.” The track comes off of her latest album, 30. On the video’s creation, she was reunited with director Sam Brown, who directed the video for “Rolling in the Deep” back in 2010.

“Oh My God,” is a stunning and soulful track, about relationship woes and wanting to have fun. Adele’s beautiful vocals are amplified by a dance beat, bringing an interesting element to the song.

With in the video, we see Adele in a gorgeous, black gown singing along to the track. The video is shot in black and white, giving it a noir feel. The usage of background dancers here was really well done as well, they seem to really depict the subject matter with in the song perfectly. From running around like war, to tousling on a mattress, to even creating a club atmosphere, the dancers’ talents were definitely utilized. As per usual, Brown’s directorial choices are great, always finding the most intriguing shots. The “Oh My God,” music is definitely worth the watch, with it’s beyond cinematic stylings, it feels like a love letter to the arts.

Adele’s Las Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele, starts on January 21, 2022 at the Colosseum of Caesar’s Palace Hotel. Be sure to buy your tickets!