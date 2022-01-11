The Weeknd Unveils Intense New Video For “Gasoline”

Home News Jamie Reddy January 11th, 2022 - 9:31 PM

Following the release of his critically acclaimed album, Dawn FM, The Weeknd has been creating more waves with the video release of Gasoline this week. The song has The Weeknd using a lower vocal range for part of the song, which is very distinguished from the usual high pitch, but soon comes back up, evening out the song. It is no surprise that the tune is very ‘80s inspired, as the song carries a funky vibe. Lyrically, the song seems to be about being embraced and looked after by someone he has in his bed, of course, at 5 AM, his favorite time to mention. This song is just as much a treat as Jim Carrey is featured as the radio DJ who introduces the listener to the album.

The video features a young and older Tesfaye, lots of ants crawling around. The two spend the song dancing in dark dance clubs, full of beautiful people two either turn to demons, people who are dancing that also flash into having intercourse. The young Tesfaye eventually beats up the older one into a bloody mess, perhaps a shoutout to his last album, After Hours, or fighting death, or fighting the same routine for years? The visuals are open to interpretation. See the video below. Also, if seeing ants make you itchy, you’ll see a bunch in this video.

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang