Coachella Announces Billie Eilish And Kanye West As Headliners For 2022 Festival

Jamie Reddy January 6th, 2022 - 9:19 PM

In the face of the pandemic when tours are being cancelled or postponed left and right, Coachella pushes forward and announces Billie Eilish and Kanye West as headliners for the 2022 Festival, while the third and remaining performer still remains a mystery. These changes come as Rage Against the Machine has pulled out of the festival, Frank Ocean postponing his appearance, and Travis Scott being given the boot, after his Astroworld Incident.

This will be Kanye’s second time being a headliner, his last being in 2011, but we must not forget his many appearances at the festival, including Sunday Service. Billie Eilish performed at the 2019 festival, and will now be known as the youngest headliner in the festival’s entire history.

With the cases in COVID-19 rising, and the long list of changes and rescheduling of the festival, the world just might need to sit tight a little longer to see what is to come. Goldenvoice has also gone through potentials of who the final headliner could be including Tyler, The Creator and Kendrick Lamar, both who have passed on performing. The next potential headliner, Swedish House Mafia, who is already confirmed to perform the festival, may potentially be pulled to the top, but ,again, it just may be too soon to jump to conclusions. Click here to find out more information.