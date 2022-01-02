Vintage Live Performance Videos Of Fugazi, Government Issue, Dag Nasty And More Unveiled

Home News Audrey Herold January 2nd, 2022 - 8:52 PM

Sohrab Habibion is known for his indie rock band, SAVAK. His current band includes members of The Nation of Ulysses, Silent Majority and Enon. Other bands that he’s been in include Edsel and Obits. He’s been in the punk, rock scene for years. In his youth, he attended dozens on punk and hardcore shows in the DC area, he even captured many of the bands on video.

With assistance from Roswell Films and DC Public Library’s Punk Archive, many of the videos he took in the ’80s and ’90s have been released and digitalized as well. They are now available to watch on Youtube. The bands that Habibion managed to capture include the following: Fugazi (as early as 1987), Dag Nasty, Government Issue, Moss Icon, Shudder To Think, Scream, 7Seconds, Descendents, Marginal Man, Gray Matter, One Last Wish, Soul Side, Half Japanese, Fire Party, D.O.A., Saccharine Trust, Doughboys, GWAR, Gang Green, Jerry’s Kids, The Lemonheads, and even more bands!

On the release of the videos, this is what Habibion had to say,

“I videotaped about 60 or so bands between 1985 and 1988….Please keep in mind that I was a teenager when I shot these shows and had zero proficiency with the equipment….What you get here is what was recorded on my Betamax and probably best appreciated with a bit of generosity as a viewer.”

Be sure to also check out Habibion’s band, SAVAK’s, 2020 album, Rotting Teeth in the Horses Mouth. The videos of the bands that Habibion captured will be featured below.