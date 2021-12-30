Ezra Koenig Talks To Mark Hoppus About New Vampire Weekend

Mark Hoppus recently sat down and interviewed fellow After School Radio host Ezra Koenig. Koenig spoke about Vampire Weekend’s next album amongst other interesting topics. While Koenig doesn’t have a clear idea of when the new album will be finished, he did confirm that the band is working on a new album and almost have “an album’s worth of songs”. Koenig also explained how their Vampire Weekend’s song for season two of I Think You Should Leave came about and how he felt about seeing his friend Alana Haim on the big screen as the lead of Licorice Pizza.
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat