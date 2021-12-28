The Flaming Lips Announce Postponement Of New Year’s Eve 2021 Performances To 2022

Home News Jamie Reddy December 28th, 2021 - 9:51 PM

The legendary band, The Flaming Lips, have followed suit on what many performers are doing during this time of year and have postponed their New Year’s Eve shows and have moved their performances to well off into next year, on Feb 19 and 20, which happens to be President’s Day Weekend. The venue announced on Instagram that the safety of all people involved is the most priority, stating “The Flaming Lips and The Caverns are heartbroken to deliver this news, and we know you’re no doubt sad to read it, but the health and safety of guests, staff, crew and everyone on stage is of utmost importance”. This would be in reference with the rising cases of COVID-19, which was expected to occur for this time of year.

While this seems like a huge setback, the band, the venue and the rest of the world will be optimistic that after the holiday season, cases will decline and be at a level to operate and still ensure the safety of as many people as possible, and be able to operate in its original underground venue. The Cavern was able to build an outdoor amphitheater that was built during the pandemic to accommodate safer performances for all.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado