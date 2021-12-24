Lorde Shares Aesthetic New Video For “Leader Of A New Regime”

Home News Anaya Bufkin December 24th, 2021 - 1:45 PM

Lorde has just released with a new music video for her song “Leader of a New Regime”. The Grammy award-winning artist previously released two bonus tracks, “Helen of Troy” and “Hold No Grudge”, as well as a music video for “Fallen Fruit” in November. The artist continues to treat her fans with another short visual.

Pitchfork has shared the “Leader of a New Regime” video, and one can’t help but notice that it certainly the 1960s hippie and “flower-child” era–a culture known for spirituality and wellness– sound with its indie-folk vocals and soothing feel. However, the song is about more than the 1960s aesthetic.

The music video depicts the New Zealand singer near rocks and calm waters. Two women on horses are slowly coming out of the waters onto the land filled with plants. Most of the shots of Lorde show her being still, looking out into the distance or touching the waters as if she is aware of nature’s true beauty.

Although she appears to be at peace with nature, she begins the song with, “Wearing SPF 3000 for the ultraviolet rays”. Certainly, an SPF of 3000 is extremely high. This line suggests that there’s so much heat, perhaps due to climate change, that Lorde has to use a significantly higher level of SPF than the recommended use. Luckily for her, she then states that she “Made it to the island on the last outbound planes”, an island away from the destroyed society where she can live out her days in peace.

As she calls out for a leader of a new regime, Lorde hopes that people will learn from their mistakes that contributed to the lasting effects of climate change.

