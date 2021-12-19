Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Discusses Songwriting Process After Joey Jordison’s Passing And Paul Gray’s Exit: “People Think That Joey And Paul Wrote All The Music. It Couldn’t Be Further From The Truth”

Home News Audrey Herold December 19th, 2021 - 5:37 PM

American heavy metal band, Slipknot, was formed in Des Moines, Iowa in 1995. Some popular tracks that the band is known for include “Psycosocial,” “The Devil In I” and “Wait and Bleed.” The band consists of singer Corey Taylor, percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan, guitarist Mick Thomson, guitarist Jim Root, turntablist Sid “The DJ” Wilson and percussionist Chris Fehn. Their old drummer and co-founder, Joey Jordison, departed from the band in 2013. He’s also just passed on July 26 of this year. The band’s former bassist Paul “the Pig” Gray died on May 24, 2010.

Over the years, according to Taylor, there’s been a misconception that Jordison and Gray wrote all of the music for Slipknot, when in reality that’s not the case. The band has continued to thrive even after the leaving of Jordison and Gray. Here’s what Taylor had to say on the matter,

“Everybody writes. Joe and Paul were the ones that would get stuff going, but it would always change from their demo to the main meat of what the song would actually become. So, from that standpoint, we’ve still got writers like Jim [Root, guitar], we’ve still got writers like Mick [Thomson, guitar], we’ve still got writers like Clown; Clown has written a lot of stuff over the years.”

Taylor goes on to say how the dynamic and sound has changed a bit because of the departure of Jordison and Gray, but they’re still Slipknot. Though Jordison and Gray played vital parts in Slipknot, they’re still the band we know and love.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado